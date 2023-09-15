Shock as Woman Who Exercised To Be Skinny Now Wants To Be 'Huge'

A video of a pregnant woman showcasing her "seriously impressive" upper back physique has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted three days ago by @nevaeh_hope21, who is a personal trainer, according to her Linktree profile on TikTok.

A message overlaid on the video says: "POV [point of view]: You started working out to be skinny but now your goal is to be absolutely huge."

The footage shows a pregnant woman standing in what appears to be a gym locker setting. She is seen posing at the camera, flexing her upper arm muscles before the clip ends.

A caption shared with the post reads: "This bulk went straight to the traps [trapezius—a muscle running from the base of your neck and extending across your shoulders and to the middle of your back]."

A stock image of a pregnant woman doing a dumbbell exercise in a gym setting.

Is It Safe To Lift Weights While Pregnant?

Previous videos shared by the poster of the viral clip show the pregnant woman lifting weights and doing other strength training exercises.

Some TikTok users were concerned that the woman's weight lifting could be detrimental, as "participation in Olympic weightlifting...acute or prolonged supine weightlifting during pregnancy are cautioned against," noted a study February 2023 study published in the International Urogynecology Journal, the official journal of the International Urogynecological Association.

The study explained: "However, these recommendations are based on expert opinions as opposed to empirical evidence."

The findings of the study, which analyzed the training and health outcomes of those who engaged in heavy resistance training during pregnancy, found that most participants (66 percent) reported "no complications during pregnancy or delivery," while 57 percent reported "urinary incontinence following pregnancy."

The study said: "Participants who maintained pre-pregnancy training levels until delivery reported significantly less reproductive complications than those who ceased training levels prior to delivery."

An October 2017 study published in Clinics in Sports Medicine found that "exercise in pregnancy is safe for pregnant women and their fetuses and can have multiple health benefits."

The study said "routine exercise should be recommended to healthy pregnant women after consultation with an obstetric provider."

Exercising during pregnancy may help reduce "hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and gestational diabetes" and "may be associated with shorter first stage of labor and decreased risk for cesarean section," according to the study.

In a Committee Opinion statement published in April 2020 by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the ACOG shared several recommendations including the following:

"Physical activity and exercise in pregnancy are associated with minimal risks and have been shown to benefit most women, although some modification to exercise routines may be necessary because of normal anatomic and physiologic changes and fetal requirements.

"A thorough clinical evaluation should be conducted before recommending an exercise program to ensure that a patient does not have a medical reason to avoid exercise.

"Women with uncomplicated pregnancies should be encouraged to engage in aerobic and strength-conditioning exercises before, during, and after pregnancy."

'Seriously Impressive'

According to a later comment shared in the viral TikTok clip, the woman in the video is 35 weeks pregnant.

In another comment, the original poster said: "My dr [doctor] just says to do whatever I did before. He knows how I workout and the weight I lift and as long as it's weight I'm used to, it's fine :)"

"If it was a concern from my dr, he would tell me to stop but all my ultrasounds look great and she's very healthy :)," the poster added in another comment.

Several TikTok users were amazed by the woman's physique.

Abby said: "Looking amazing!!!! Gonna be the strongest mama!"

Charlottoe wrote: "Girly pop this is seriously impressive."

Sez noted: "looking good sis," and user @x_ellyws simply wrote: "Inspiration."

User @thathocarley said: "the traps are insane."

User penelopeliffs added: "HOLY, the cut will be crazy bae but looking good."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

