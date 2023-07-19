Women's World Cup Odds and Group-Winner Betting Favorites

Alex Morgan #13 of the United States strikes the ball during the first half of an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023 in San Jose, California.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off tomorrow (Thursday, July 20) in Australia and New Zealand, with 32 countries vying for the championship. The US Women's National Team (USWNT) enters as both the defending champion and the favorite to win the 2023 title.

But the odds at the top see three teams - USA, England, and Spain - quite tightly packed, with Germany also seen as a legitimate championship contender.

The table below lists the odds to win the 2023 Women's World Cup for all 32 teams in the tournament. Further down the page, find the odds to win each of the eight groups.

Odds to Win 2023 Women's World Cup

Team Odds USA +250 England +350 Spain +450 Germany +650 France +1000 Australia +1200 Sweden +1400 Netherlands +2000 Brazil +2500 Canada +3500 Japan +3500 Norway +4000 Denmark +6500 Italy +8000 China +15000 Haiti +15000 Ireland +15000 New Zealand +15000 Argentina +20000 Colombia +20000 Portugal +20000 South Korea +20000 Morocco +25000 Nigeria +25000 South Africa +25000 Switzerland +25000 Costa Rica +50000 Jamaica +50000 Panama +50000 Philippines +50000 Vietnam +50000 Zambia +50000

DraftKings Sportsbook $50 BONUS BET! & $1,000 DEPOSIT BONUS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

After capturing the 2022 European Championship, England found itself as the favorite to win the 2023 Women's World Cup. But the Lionesses are riddled with significant injuries heading into the start of the tournament, including captain Leah Williamson and key midfielder Fran Kirby, in addition to losing players to retirement after the Euros. Oddsmakers have shaded their odds longer as a result.

After the four top favorites, France (+1000), Australia (+1200), Sweden (+1400), and the Netherlands (+2000) represent the second-tier contenders.

The reigning Olympic champions from Canada find themselves just squeaking into the top ten at +3500.

The group stage of the tournament will run from July 20 to August 3. The top-two teams from each group advance to the 16-team knockout stage. The semifinals are slated for August 15 and 16 in Auckland, New Zealand, and Sydney, Australia. The third-place game will take place on August 19 in Brisbane, Australia, with the championship game on August 20 in Sydney.

Women's World Cup Group-Winner Odds

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H Norway (-300) Australia (-200) Spain (-650) England (-2500) USA (-350) France (-200) Sweden (-550) Germany (-1600) Switzerland (+475) Canada (+195) Japan (+450) Denmark (+1000) Netherland (+250) Brazil (+150) Italy (+500) Colombia (+1100) New Zealand (+500) Ireland (+1600) Zambia (+5000) China (+2800) Portugal (+3000) Jamaica (+4000) Argentina (+1600) South Korea (+1800) Philippines (+50000) Nigeria (+3000) Costa Rica (+50000) Haiti (+10000) Vietnam (+50000) Panama (+25000) South Africa (+6500) Morocco (+15000)

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

All eight groups have a sizable favorite. Australia and France are tied for the longest odds among the group favorites at -200, which amounts to a 66.7 percent implied win probability.

Both sitting in comparatively weak quartets, England (-2500) and Germany (-1600) have the shortest odds, which carry a 96.2 and 94.1 percent implied win probability, respectively.

Team USA is a -350 betting favorite to top Group E (77.8 percent implied probability). The Netherlands - the team that the USWNT beat in the 2019 final - is considered the only credible threat to prevent the Americans from winning the group.

Group A is widely considered to be the weakest group. Even though Norway is only a +4000 longshot to win the tournament (12th-favorite), they are a huge -300 favorite (75 percent implied probability) to win the group ahead of Switzerland (+475), New Zealand (+500), and the Philippines (+50000).

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.