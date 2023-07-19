Sports

Women's World Cup Odds and Group-Winner Betting Favorites

Alex Morgan shooting
Alex Morgan #13 of the United States strikes the ball during the first half of an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023 in San Jose, California. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
The 2023 Women's World Cup kicks off tomorrow (Thursday, July 20) in Australia and New Zealand, with 32 countries vying for the championship. The US Women's National Team (USWNT) enters as both the defending champion and the favorite to win the 2023 title.

But the odds at the top see three teams - USA, England, and Spain - quite tightly packed, with Germany also seen as a legitimate championship contender.

The table below lists the odds to win the 2023 Women's World Cup for all 32 teams in the tournament. Further down the page, find the odds to win each of the eight groups.

Odds to Win 2023 Women's World Cup

TeamOdds
USA+250
England+350
Spain+450
Germany+650
France+1000
Australia+1200
Sweden+1400
Netherlands+2000
Brazil+2500
Canada+3500
Japan+3500
Norway+4000
Denmark+6500
Italy+8000
China+15000
Haiti+15000
Ireland+15000
New Zealand+15000
Argentina+20000
Colombia+20000
Portugal+20000
South Korea+20000
Morocco+25000
Nigeria+25000
South Africa+25000
Switzerland+25000
Costa Rica+50000
Jamaica+50000
Panama+50000
Philippines+50000
Vietnam+50000
Zambia+50000
After capturing the 2022 European Championship, England found itself as the favorite to win the 2023 Women's World Cup. But the Lionesses are riddled with significant injuries heading into the start of the tournament, including captain Leah Williamson and key midfielder Fran Kirby, in addition to losing players to retirement after the Euros. Oddsmakers have shaded their odds longer as a result.

After the four top favorites, France (+1000), Australia (+1200), Sweden (+1400), and the Netherlands (+2000) represent the second-tier contenders.

The reigning Olympic champions from Canada find themselves just squeaking into the top ten at +3500.

The group stage of the tournament will run from July 20 to August 3. The top-two teams from each group advance to the 16-team knockout stage. The semifinals are slated for August 15 and 16 in Auckland, New Zealand, and Sydney, Australia. The third-place game will take place on August 19 in Brisbane, Australia, with the championship game on August 20 in Sydney.

Women's World Cup Group-Winner Odds

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup DGroup EGroup FGroup GGroup H
Norway (-300)Australia (-200)Spain (-650)England (-2500)USA (-350)France (-200)Sweden (-550)Germany (-1600)
Switzerland (+475)Canada (+195)Japan (+450)Denmark (+1000)Netherland (+250)Brazil (+150)Italy (+500)Colombia (+1100)
New Zealand (+500)Ireland (+1600)Zambia (+5000)China (+2800)Portugal (+3000)Jamaica (+4000)Argentina (+1600)South Korea (+1800)
Philippines (+50000)Nigeria (+3000)Costa Rica (+50000)Haiti (+10000)Vietnam (+50000)Panama (+25000)South Africa (+6500)Morocco (+15000)
All eight groups have a sizable favorite. Australia and France are tied for the longest odds among the group favorites at -200, which amounts to a 66.7 percent implied win probability.

Both sitting in comparatively weak quartets, England (-2500) and Germany (-1600) have the shortest odds, which carry a 96.2 and 94.1 percent implied win probability, respectively.

Team USA is a -350 betting favorite to top Group E (77.8 percent implied probability). The Netherlands - the team that the USWNT beat in the 2019 final - is considered the only credible threat to prevent the Americans from winning the group.

Group A is widely considered to be the weakest group. Even though Norway is only a +4000 longshot to win the tournament (12th-favorite), they are a huge -300 favorite (75 percent implied probability) to win the group ahead of Switzerland (+475), New Zealand (+500), and the Philippines (+50000).

