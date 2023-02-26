Woody Harrelson's SNL Covid Conspiracy Monologue Divides the Internet

Woody Harrelson's Saturday Night Live monologue has attracted mixed reactions for a joke that some viewed as an anti-vaccine conspiracy theory.

The actor, who was hosting the show for the fifth time, began his monologue by talking about reading the "craziest script" after his last appearance on SNL in 2019.

After rambling about various topics, he eventually got to the gist of what was in the script. "So the movie goes like this: the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes," he said.

"And people can only come out if they take the cartels' drugs and keep taking them over and over."

He "threw the script away," he said. "I mean, who was gonna believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day."

Some took to Twitter to criticize Harrelson, who has previously shared conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rolling Stone editor Marlow Stern wrote: "Yes, Woody Harrelson went full anti-vax conspiracy theorist during his SNL Monologue tonight."

"How on earth did this get to air, honestly," wrote podcast host Matt Bevan. "Quite aside from the conspiracy mongering in the last minute, the whole thing is a complete mess."

Benjamin Janaway, a psychiatrist, wrote: "I like Woody Harrelson in his film roles. I also like that we live in a society where we are open for him to express his opinions. That said, we are also allowed to disagree, in part or entirety, with them, contrasting them with the evidence. Celebrity status isn't evidence."

However, others praised Harrelson.

"So based. Nice work @nbcsnl!" Elon Musk tweeted in response to a clip of Harrelson's remarks.

Greenwich Republicans tweeted: "Awesome job Woody! Mandates and restrictions were never necessary."

"Woody Harrelson is based. He called out the scamdemic for what it is on SNL," Ian Miles Cheong tweeted.

Eric Metaxas, a Christian author, wrote: "When someone like Woody Harrelson says something like his on SNL you know the tide is turning. Is your Christian pastor this brave? Are you?"

It's not the first time Harrelson has made remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was among those that pushed the conspiracy theory that 5G cellular networks were linked to the virus.

He also spoke about his belief that masks do not work to limit the spread of COVID-19, describing such protocols as "absurd" in an interview with Vanity Fair last year.

"As one who doesn't believe in the germ theory, I find it rather absurd," he said.

Newsweek has contacted a representative for Harrelson for comment.