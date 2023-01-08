Wordle #568 Clues, Tips and Answer for Sunday, January 8 Game

Wordle has taken the world by storm after New York-based software developer Josh Wardle shared the word puzzle game with the world.

While the premise for the puzzle game is relatively simple, it can push even the most seasoned Wordle veteran at times with its brain-busting challenges.

Players use a color-coded system to work out a five-letter word and they have six attempts to get the right answer.

When a word is submitted, each word tile will flip to reveal a color that indicates how close the player is to solving the puzzle.

A green tile means the letter is in the correct position, a yellow tile shows the letter is correct, but in the incorrect place, while a gray tile indicates the letter isn't in the word at all.

Wardle previously told Newsweek that he was stunned to learn that the puzzle game had become popular in New Zealand.

He said: "For obvious reasons, Wordle has mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first.

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. That means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

Wordle has since gone on to have a number of celebrity fans, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and TV personality Jimmy Fallon.

'Wordle' #568: Clues and Tips for Sunday, January 8 Puzzle

Players can use these tips and hints to solve Wordle puzzle #568.

Hint #1: The Answer is a noun.

Hint #2: The Wordle word doesn't have any repeating letters.

Hint #3: Today's answer contains three vowels.

Hint #4: The answer is a type of performance people would typically pay to see.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster describes the word as "a drama set to music and made up of vocal pieces with orchestral accompaniment and orchestral overtures."

'Wordle' #568: Answer for Sunday, January 8 Puzzle

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "OPERA."

Those who are keen to start a new Wordle puzzle can wait for a new one when it resets at 7 p.m. ET.

Players who want to try their hand at new puzzle games can check out Quordle, where people have to guess four hidden words in only nine guesses.

There are also other puzzle games such as the math-based Nerdle and geography-based Worldle.