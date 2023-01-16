Wordle #576 Hints, Clues and Answer for January 16 Game

Today's Wordle has got some players stumped, so Newsweek has come up with five hints to help point them in the right direction. And for fans who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of the article.

The game requires players to solve the puzzle by guessing a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

The puzzle refreshes each day with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch. Wordle tries to help users identify the correct word by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

The Origins of 'Wordle'

Game inventor Josh Wardle created the puzzle to play with his partner. He had first started working on it back in 2013 before perfecting the game during the pandemic and naming it with a riff on his surname.

Wardle made the game public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon, gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players. He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

The software engineer sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and it moved over to the publication in February. The word game has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #576, 5 Hints for Monday, January 16

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players baffled by today's Wordle.

Each hint is more revealing than the last, so players should stop reading at the point they feel confident they have guessed the right answer.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle contains just one vowel.

Hint #2: The word starts with the letter F.

Hint #3: The word rhymes with "dock."

Hint #4: This Wordle relates to an item of clothing.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines the word as meaning "an outer garment worn by monks and friars" or "a woman's dress."

'Wordle' #576 Answer for Monday, January 16

The answer to today's Wordle is "FROCK."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But for fans who need something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at similar word-based puzzles such as Typochondria, Spellspire or Wordscapes.