'Wordle' Today #625 Tips, Hints and Answer for Monday, March 6 Game

Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints for players struggling with today's Wordle to help point them in the right direction. And for those who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of the article.

The game asks users to identify a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

The puzzle refreshes each day, with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch. Wordle tries to help players guess the correct answer by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

The Origins of 'Wordle'

Game inventor Josh Wardle created the puzzle to play with his partner. He had first started working on Wordle back in 2013, but returned to it during the pandemic and perfected it, naming the game with a riff on his own surname.

Wardle made the game public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon, gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players. He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

The software engineer sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and the puzzle moved over to the publication in February of that year.

Wordle has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #625, 5 Hints for Monday, March 6

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players baffled by today's Wordle.

Each hint is more revealing than the last, so players should stop reading at the point they feel confident they may have guessed the right answer.

Hint #1: There is just one vowel.

Hint #2: It can be found on the human body.

Hint #3: This Wordle starts with the letter P.

Hint #4: The word, which contains a color, can be spelled with a Y or an IE at the end, according to Merriam-Webster.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines the word as meaning "little finger."

'Wordle' #625 Answer for Monday, March 6

The answer to today's Wordle is "PINKY."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But fans who need something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at similar word-based puzzles such as Typochondria, Spellspire and Wordscapes.