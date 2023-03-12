'Wordle' Today #631 Answer and Hints for Sunday, March 12 Challenge

Some Wordle puzzles can be trickier to solve than others, so Newsweek is here to help with some tips and hints, and today's answer.

The premise of the online game is a simple one: one five-letter word per day, and only six attempts to guess it.

The color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If the letter is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

The brainchild of software engineer Josh Wardle, it was played by just a few dozen people a day when it was released at the end of 2021.

Soon, it became a sensation that attracted millions of regular players and was acquired in January 2022 by The New York Times for an undisclosed sum.

Serious Wordle players want to guess the word of the day in as few tries as possible and extend their Wordle win streak. However, since there are just six attempts, a good strategy is key.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting-word chosen," Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Note: The answer for Wordle #631 can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down to Newsweek's tips and hints below with caution to avoid spoilers.

'Wordle' #631 Tips and Clues for Sunday, March 12, 2023

Players can attempt to solve Wordle #631 with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle can be a noun, verb or adjective.

Hint #2: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #3: Today's word has no repeated letters.

Hint #4: Merriam-Webster definitions of the word include "to bring forth."

Hint #5: Synonyms of today's word include "deliver" and "produce."

'Wordle' #631 Answer for Sunday, March 12, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "birth."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.