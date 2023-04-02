Today's Wordle #652 Answer and Hints for Sunday, April 2 Puzzle

Even for the most experienced Wordle player, a word can come along that completely stumps them.

But Newsweek is here to help with some tips, hints and if needed, today's answer.

The premise of the online game is simple: there is one five-letter word per day, and just six attempts to guess it.

The color of the tiles change to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If the letter is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

The addictive word game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who worked on it during the COVID-19 lockdown with help from his partner Palak Shah.

It was initially played by just a few dozen people a day when it was first released in 2021 but soon became a sensation that attracted millions of regular players. The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Seasoned Wordle players aim to guess the word of the day in as few tries as possible. For that, a good strategy is crucial.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t), and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Note: The answer for Wordle #652 can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down to Newsweek's tips and hints below with caution to avoid spoilers.

'Wordle' #652 Tips and Clues for Sunday, April 2, 2023

Players can attempt to solve Wordle #652 with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle can be a noun, verb or adjective.

Hint #2: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #3: Today's word has no repeated letters.

Hint #4: Merriam-Webster definitions of the word include "a store or supply accumulated or available."

Hint #5: Synonyms of today's word include "lineage" and "conventional."

'Wordle' #652 Answer for Sunday, April 2, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "stock."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.