Wordle Today #654 Answer, Hints and Clues for Tuesday, April 4 Puzzle

Today's Wordle has left some players scratching their heads, so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints to point them in the right direction.

For those who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of the article.

The game tasks users with guessing a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle tries to help users identify the correct word by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

A player gets their daily "Wordle" fix in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some helpful hints for those struggling with today's puzzle. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Origins of 'Wordle'

Game inventor Josh Wardle, a software engineer, created the puzzle to play with his partner. He had first started working on Wordle back in 2013, but returned to it during the pandemic and perfected the puzzle, naming it with a riff on his own surname.

After Wardle made the game public in October 2021 it quickly became a global phenomenon, gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players.

He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

The New York-based Welshman sold the game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and it moved over to the publication in February of that year. Wordle has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle, and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #654, 5 Hints for Tuesday, April 4

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players baffled by today's Wordle.

Each hint is more revealing than the last, so players should stop reading at the point they feel confident they may have guessed the right answer.

Hint #1: There are three vowels in today's Wordle.

Hint #2: The word begins with the letter R.

Hint #3: The second vowel is the letter I.

Hint #4: This Wordle is something that's taught in math classes.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines the word as meaning "the indicated quotient of two mathematical expressions… the relationship in quantity, amount, or size between two or more things."

'Wordle' #654 Answer for Tuesday, April 4

The answer to today's Wordle is "Ratio."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But fans who need something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at similar word-based puzzles such as Typochondria or Spellspire.