'Wordle' #671, Clues, Hints and Answer for Friday, April 21

It's been well over a year since Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, yet the viral word game shows few signs of losing its extraordinary popularity.

Wordle was first developed during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software developer originally from Wales in the U.K. Each day the player has to guess a new five-letter word, in six attempts or fewer. After every guess the letters light up, and you have the right answer when they all turn green.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022 Wardle admitted that, despite inventing Wordle, he sometimes still struggles with the game. He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. If you're struggling with today's "Wordle," Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete the puzzle. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

Later that same month Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times, for a low seven figure sum.

Addressing Newsweek Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., claimed social media played a key role in Wordle's development into a global sensation.

He commented: "Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #671, Clues for Friday, April 21

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are two pairs of repeated letters.

Hint #2: Both the second and fourth letters are a vowel.

Hint #3: It's something you use on water.

Hint #4: One of the last three letters in the alphabet features.

Hint #5: It's a palindrome.

'Wordle' #671, Answer for Friday, April 21

The answer to today's Wordle is "Kayak."

Did you get it? The pair of repeating letters may have worked as a help or a hindrance, giving you two letters if you guessed one correctly, but also reducing your chances of entering one of the right letters at all. Don't be deterred if you struggled. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time and Newsweek will of course have another round of hints and tips tomorrow to help you crack Saturday's game.

What Does 'Kayak' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "kayak" as: "A light narrow boat that has both ends tapered to a point, is propelled by a double-bladed paddle, and often has a closed top except for an opening in which the paddler sits with the legs extended straight out in front."

For example: "I'm hoping to take my kayak to the lake over the weekend."