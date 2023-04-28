Wordle #678, Answer and Hints for Friday, April 28 Challenge

When New York based software engineer Josh Wardle invented Wordle, during coronavirus lockdown, he simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins Wordle developed into a global sensation, after being released to the public in October 2021, and the following January it was purchased by The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media was key to Wordle's rapid ascent.

He said: "Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia, on May 9, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Friday's Wordle puzzle. MICHAEL DRAPER/AFP/GETTY

Aslan also gave some advice for those starting to play the game, commenting: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #678, Clues for Friday, April 28

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The first and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #2: There are two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for the answer include "around" and "about."

Hint #4: The last letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There's no "I" in team. There is, however, in today's Wordle puzzle.

'Wordle' #678, Answer for Friday, April 28

The answer to today's Wordle is "Circa."

Well, that was a tough one! Not the most commonly used word, though the two vowels and double "c" did help somewhat. Did you get it? If so, we're very impressed! But please don't be put off if not. Another Wordle puzzle will be released tomorrow, and once again Newsweek will be here with some hints and tips.

What Does 'Circa' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "circa" as: "At approximately, in approximately, or of approximately."

For example: "He was born circa 1600."