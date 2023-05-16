'Wordle' #696 Tips, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, May 16

Today's Wordle has left some players scratching their heads, so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints to point them in the right direction. And for fans who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of this article.

The game asks users to guess a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer. It refreshes each day, with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch.

Wordle tries to help users identify the correct word by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

A player cracks the daily "Wordle" puzzle on their phone in Washington D.C. on January 11, 2022. Newsweek has some hints to point you in the right direction if you are struggling with today's puzzle. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Origins of 'Wordle'

Game inventor Josh Wardle, a software engineer, created the puzzle to play with his partner. He had first started working on it back in 2013, but returned to it during the pandemic and perfected the game, naming it with a riff on his own surname.

Wardle made the game public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon, gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players. He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

He sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and the puzzle moved over to the publication in February of that year.

The word game has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #696, 5 Hints for Tuesday, May 16

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players struggling with today's Wordle.

Each hint is more revealing than the last, so players should stop reading at the point they feel confident they may have guessed the right answer.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle has two vowels.

Hint #2: There is a double letter.

Hint #3: The word has two syllables.

Hint #4: The word begins with the letter L.

Hint #5: The word relates to a caffeinated drink.

'Wordle' #696 Answer for Tuesday, May 16

The answer to today's Wordle is "LATTE." Merriam-Webster defines the word as "espresso mixed with hot or steamed milk."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, when the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But for fans who need something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at similar word-based puzzles such as Typochondria and Spellspire.