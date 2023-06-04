U.S.

"Wordle" #715, Hints, Clues and Answer for Sunday, June 4 Puzzle

Wordle, the viral word-based game, which began taking the world by storm in the last few months of 2021, is showing few signs of losing its extraordinary popularity around a year and a half later.

The puzzle was released to the public by Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer, in October 2021, then purchased by the New York Times in January 2022.

The rules of Wordle are simple, doubtless helping to explain its appeal. Each day the player has to figure out a new five letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters change color, letting you know how close to the answer you were. When all five letters go green you have the correct answer.

In an interview with Newsweek Wardle explained how he settled on five letter words for his puzzle.

He said: "Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Wordle hints for 4 June 2023 puzzle
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Sunday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

Speaking to Newsweek Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York, said the popularity of puzzles like Wordle reflects the longstanding human fascination with language.

He said: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

'Wordle' #715, Clues for Sunday, June 4

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Can be dangerous!

Hint #4: There is no 'I' in team. The same applies to Sunday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #5: The third letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #715, Answer for Sunday, June 4

The answer to today's Wordle is "Beast."

A common word, containing two of the most frequently used vowels, this certainly wasn't the most difficult Wordle challenge we've yet faced, but it was still a fun puzzle. Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But please don't be put off if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Monday.

What Does 'Beast' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "beast" as either "a four-footed mammal as distinguished from a human being, a lower vertebrate, and an invertebrate" or "a contemptible person."

For example: "When I was walking through the woods I started a beast."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC