'Wordle' Today #722 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, June 11 Puzzle

Brainteaser Wordle can sometimes stump the most avid of players.

Even creator Josh Wardle, who came up with it in an effort to entertain his partner during coronavirus lockdowns, has spoken of not being very good at solving it.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts," he said in an interview with Newsweek last year.

Wordle was released to the public in October 2021 and went from having just a few dozen active players to a sensation that attracted millions of regular users. The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The premise of Wordle is simple: there is one five-letter word per day, and just six attempts to guess it.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The color of the tiles changes to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

Players work to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek that one of the best tactics is choosing a good starting word.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t), and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice," Aslan said.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Wordle has encouraged people to find their own starting words "rather than just sticking to the same proven tactics over and over again."

But Aslan has suggested that it can be more useful to get the incorrect gray letters than the ones that are in the word of the day because it allows you to eliminate possibilities.

Note: The answer for Wordle #722 can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down to Newsweek's tips and hints below with caution to avoid spoilers.

'Wordle' #722 Tips and Clues for Sunday, June 11, 2023

Players can attempt to solve Wordle #722 with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle is a noun and verb.

Hint #2: The second and third letters are vowels.

Hint #3: Today's word has no repeated letters.

Hint #4: Merriam-Webster definitions of the word include "to protect from danger."

Hint #5: Synonyms or similar words to today's word include "warden" and "defend."

'Wordle' #722 Answer for Sunday, June 11, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "guard."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Wordle or other word puzzles a try.