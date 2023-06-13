Today's 'Wordle' #724 Answer, Tips and Hints for Tuesday, June 13 Puzzle

While many of us like to think of ourselves as Wordle masters, now and again the addicting brainteaser offers up a real challenge.

Thankfully, for those days when the game appears a little too hard, Newsweek is here to provide a helpful guide to help you overcome the latest challenge from the puzzle game.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position.

A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek is here with the latest Wordle guide to help you with Tuesday's brainteaser. Getty

While some players have their preferred strategy, for difficult puzzles it can be beneficial to be flexible in your approach to solving it.

For instance, trying to find the right vowels may prove less beneficial for a consonant-heavy word like "Fuzzy."

Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., spoke to Newsweek and gave some advice for playing Wordle.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice."

The game initially shot to popularity at the beginning of 2022, quickly attracting more than 300,000 users. At its peak, Wordle is reported to have had 45 million unique users a month.

'Wordle' #724, Tips for Tuesday, June 13

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "hunts" as a starting word as it will reveal two yellow tiles, including the needed vowel.

Hint #4: The answer starts with a consonant blend, which is where two letters combine but they each make their own sound. For example: "SL," "GL," "PR."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as "hit as to produce a quick, hollow, metallic, or harsh sound."

'Wordle' #724, Answer for Tuesday, June 13

The answer for Tuesday's puzzle is "plunk."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.