'Wordle' Today #725 Answer, Clues and Hints for Wednesday, June 14 Game

As satisfying as the popular Wordle game can be, after a poor start on the daily challenge, it can quickly become frustrating.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here with the latest guide on how to solve Wednesday's puzzle.

Wordle was released to the public in October 2021 and went from having just a few dozen active players to a sensation that attracted millions of regular users. The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The premise of Wordle is simple: there is one five-letter word per day, and just six attempts to guess it. The game grew more popular as players began sharing their success or failures on social media.

The color of the tiles changes to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

Wordle
A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has prepared the latest guide on how to solve today's Wordle puzzle. Getty

While everyone has their own techniques and strategies to solving the problem, some days that same method leaves you on the brink of breaking your streak.

The game's own developer, Josh Wardle, likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

Whatever your game plan for the addictive puzzle, now and again we could all do with a hint. Check out below for some tips that can help you solve today's game.

'Wordle' #725, Tips for Wednesday, June 14

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Wednesday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "choke" as a starting word as it will reveal two green tiles, at the start and end of the word.

Hint 4: The answer starts with a consonant blend, which is where two letters combine but they each make their own sound. For example: "SL," "GL," "PR."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as: "An illegal act for which someone can be punished by the government."

'Wordle' #725, Answer for Wednesday, June 14

The answer to Wednesday's puzzle is "crime."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.

