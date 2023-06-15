'Wordle' #726 Clues, Tips and Answer for Thursday, June 15 Puzzle

As fun and satisfying Wordle can be, when things are going well, every now and again the brainteaser manages to stump the best of us.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to provide tips and tricks to ensure you can solve Thursday's puzzle.

The game's premise is relatively easy to understand, but what can often be a fun brainteaser can turn into a nightmarish challenge. Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve today's Wordle puzzle. Getty

Many players have devised their own strategy that they swear by, while others will freestyle their attempts completely. When tackling the puzzle, it can be beneficial to be adaptable and consider new strategies as a good start can be the difference between success and failure.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some tips to Wordle players.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #726, Tips for Thursday, June 15

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint 3: You may want to use "miles" as a starting word as it will reveal one green tile at the beginning of the word and a yellow tile, one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer contains the letter "y."

Hint #5: The Merriam Webster dictionary provides multiple synonyms to Thursday's Wordle answer. These include the words "perhaps," "possibly" and "conceivably."

'Wordle' #726, Answer for Thursday, June 15

The answer to Thursday's puzzle is "maybe."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.