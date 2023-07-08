U.S.

'Wordle' #749 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, July 8 Puzzle

Wordle became a global smash during the coronavirus pandemic after being invented by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, who simply wanted a puzzle "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The game was released to the public in October 2021, after which it quickly developed into a global sensation, with many players sharing their results on social media each day. In January 2022 the New York Times purchased Wordle for a low seven-figure sum, though the game remains free to play.

In an interview with Newsweek Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some advice for Wordle players.

Wordle hints for 8 July 2023 puzzle
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #749, Clues for Saturday, July 8

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: Synonyms for Saturday's Wordle include "skulk" and "crouch."

Hint #3: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #4: Something you might do if you feel threatened.

Hint #5: The fourth letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #749, Answer for Saturday, July 8

The answer to today's Wordle is "Cower."

Containing two of the most commonly used vowels this admittedly wasn't the toughest Wordle we've yet faced, but it was still a good puzzle. Did you get it? If so, congratulations, but please don't be perturbed if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your scores over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Sunday.

What Does 'Cower' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "cower" as "to shrink away or crouch especially for shelter from something that menaces, domineers, or dismays."

For example: "As the soldiers approached the man began to cower behind a low wall."

