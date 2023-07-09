'Wordle' #750 Clues, Hints and Answer for Sunday, July 9 Puzzle

Having trouble with today's Wordle? The popular word puzzle can sometimes stump the best of players.

And Wordle's creator Josh Wardle has spoken of not being very good at solving it.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts," he said in an interview with Newsweek last year.

Wardle came up with Wordle in an effort to entertain his partner during coronavirus lockdowns. After releasing it to the public in October 2021, it soon went from having just a few dozen active players to a sensation that attracted millions of regular users. The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022.

The premise of Wordle is simple: one five-letter word per day and just six attempts to guess it.

The color of the tiles changes to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

Avid players try to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek that one of the best tactics is choosing a good starting word.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t), and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice," Aslan said.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking of. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Aslan has also suggested that it can be more useful to get the incorrect gray letters than the ones that are in the word of the day because it allows you to eliminate possibilities.

'Wordle' #750 Tips and Clues for Sunday, July 9, 2023

Players can attempt to solve Wordle #750 with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle is a verb.

Hint #2: The first and fourth letters are vowels.

Hint #3: Today's word has one repeated letter.

Hint #4: Merriam-Webster definitions of the word include "to go or come in."

Hint #5: Synonyms or similar words to today's word include "access" and "pierce."

'Wordle' #750 Answer for Sunday, July 9, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "enter."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.