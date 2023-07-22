'Wordle' #763, Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, July 22 Puzzle

Wordle was first developed during the coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, the game quickly became a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, with some hardcore fans sharing their results each morning on social media. In January 2022, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times, for an unspecified seven-figure sum. The game remained free to play and has shown few signs of losing its extraordinary popularity.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K, provided a few tips for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

Photo illustration of the word game "Wordle" is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #763, Tips for Saturday, July 22

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: One of the last three letters in the alphabet features in the word.

Hint #4: It is associated with cold.

Hint #5: The third letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #763, Answer for Saturday, July 22

The answer to Saturday's Wordle puzzle is "froze."

A relatively common word, containing two vowels, Saturday's Wordle may not be the toughest puzzle we've yet faced, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. A new Wordle puzzle will be released on Sunday and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Froze' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "froze" as "past tense of freeze," and "freeze" as "to become congealed into ice by cold."

For example: It was so cold over night that the pond completely froze.