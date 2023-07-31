Today's 'Wordle' #772, Hints, Clues and Answer for Monday, July 31

Today's Wordle has left some players stuck, so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints to point them in the right direction. And for fans who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of the article.

The game asks players to solve the puzzle by guessing a mystery five-letter word—in six tries or fewer.

The puzzle refreshes each day, with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch. Wordle tries to help players stumble across the correct word by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

A "Wordle" player tries to guess the answer to the daily puzzle in New York City back in January 2022. If today's "Wordle" has left you feeling stuck, Newsweek has come up with some hints to point you in the right direction. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Origins of 'Wordle'

Game inventor Josh Wardle, a software engineer, created the puzzle to play with his partner. He had first started working on Wordle back in 2013, but returned to it during the pandemic and perfected it, naming the game with a riff on his own surname.

Wardle made the puzzle public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon—gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players.

He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

The software engineer sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and the puzzle moved over to the publication in February. The word game has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle, and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #772, Hints and Clues for Monday, July 31

Newsweek has put together five tips to help players baffled by today's Wordle.

Each hint is more revealing than the last, so players should stop reading at the point they feel confident they may have guessed the right answer.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle has four consonants.

Hint #2: The word ends with a vowel.

Hint #3: The word rhymes with the word "bile."

Hint #4: The word starts with the letter S.

Hint #5: There are several definitions provided by Merriam-Webster for this word, which include "a particular manner or technique by which something is done, created, or performed" or meanings connected to fashion and clothes, such as "the state of being popular…fashionable elegance."

'Wordle' #772 Answer for Monday, July 31

The answer to today's Wordle is "STYLE."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But fans who need something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at similar word-based puzzles such as Typochondria or Spellspire.