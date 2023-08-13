Gaming

'Wordle' #785 Clues, Tips and Answer for Sunday, August 13 Game

By
Gaming Wordle Mobile gaming Video games Games

Wordle started off as an English-language puzzle game with only a dozen players before it went on to have a player base of millions.

New York-based software developer Josh Wardle created the game during the Covid-19 pandemic as something "for me and my partner to enjoy."

He released Wordle to the public in October 2021 and it went on to become a global sensation, leading The New York Times to purchase the game for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, although it remains free to play via its website.

Part of Wordle's success can be partially explained by its easy pick-up-and-play gameplay loop and color-coded system.

A man playing Wordle
In this photo illustration, the word game "Wordle" is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Today's "Wordle" puzzle could test some players. Getty

Players use three colors to help them solve the five-letter word within six attempts or fewer.

A green tile indicates the letter is in the word and is in the right place, while a yellow one means the letter is in the word but is not in the correct place. But a gray tile indicates to the player that the letter is not in the word at all.

Previously speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to solve it for yourself.

Wordle #785, Tips for Sunday, August 13

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Sunday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #4: The word is a noun.

Hint #5: It is one of the Seven Deadly Sins.

Wordle #785, Answer for Sunday, August 13

The answer to Sunday's Wordle puzzle is "wrath."

While it is not the most commonly-used word, most English-language speakers should know the word. Did you solve it? If so, congratulations.

But don't be put off if you did not, as the best thing about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time.

Newsweek will be back on Monday with another round of Wordle hints and tips and we hope to see you then.

What Does 'Wrath' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "wrath" as "strong vengeful anger or indignation."

An example is: "After learning he had been cheated, he was filled with wrath."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC