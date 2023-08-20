'Wordle' #792 Answers, Hints and Clues for August 20 Puzzle

When Wordle's New York-based creator Josh Wardle first shared the English-language puzzle game with the world, it is unlikely he realized how quickly it would become so popular, having initially made it "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After Wordle was first released in October 2021, the game started with a few dozen players but quickly developed a fanbase of millions from across the English-speaking world.

Wordle's popularity led to The New York Times stepping in to purchase the game in January 2022 for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, although the game remains free to play.

Part of Wordle's success can be attributed to its easy pick-up-and-play gameplay that is simple and rewarding.

Stock image of a man playing Wordle. Today's puzzle could stump some players. Getty

Players use a color-coded system to help them work out the five-letter word within six attempts or fewer.

A green tile indicates the letter is correct and in the right place in the word, while a yellow square means the letter is correct but in the wrong place. A gray tile tells the player the letter is not in the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., shared advice on how best to play Wordle during a previous interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to Sunday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

Wordle #792, Tips for Sunday, August 20

Newsweek has put together five hints and tips to solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: Today's answer is a noun.

Hint #2: The word starts with the letter 'Q.'

Hint #3: The answer has no repeating letters in it.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer contains two vowels.

Hint #5: You might think of knights and dragons when hearing this word.

'Wordle' #792, Answer for Sunday, August 20

The answer to Sunday's Wordle puzzle is "quest."

That was a tough one. While most English-language speakers will have heard the word, it is not used by most people each day.

Did you solve today's puzzle? If so we're very impressed, but don't be put off if you did not work it out as one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve over time.

Newsweek will return tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Quest' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "quest" as "an act or instance of seeking" or "a chivalrous enterprise in medieval romance usually involving an adventurous journey."

For example: "They went on a quest for gold."