'Wordle' #793, Clues, Hints and Answer for Monday, August 21 Puzzle

Brainteaser Wordle was created by Josh Wardle in an effort to entertain his partner during coronavirus lockdowns.

After he released it to the public in October 2021, it quickly went viral. Soon, it was a sensation that attracted millions of regular users. Then, The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Those who play it religiously can sometimes find themselves stumped by a particular word, and even Wardle has struggled to find the answer from time to time.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning," he told Newsweek in 2022. "She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

This photo shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a cell phone in Washington, D.C., on January 11, 2022. The brainteaser was created by Josh Wardle in an effort to entertain his partner during coronavirus lockdowns. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The premise of the word game is simple: one five-letter word per day and just six attempts to guess it. If a letter is in the right place, a tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

The aim is to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice to Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," he said. "Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

Note: The answer for Wordle #793 can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down Newsweek's tips and clues with caution to avoid unwittingly revealing it.

'Wordle' #793 Tips and Clues for Monday, August 21, 2023

Players can attempt to solve today's Wordle with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle is a noun.

Hint #2: It's also a verb.

Hint #3: Today's Wordle has no repeated letters.

Hint #4: The second and third letters of today's word are vowels.

Hint #5: The word features prominently in the name of a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

'Wordle' #793 Answer for Monday, August 21, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "beach," which Merriam-Webster defines as "a seashore area."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.