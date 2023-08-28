'Wordle' #800 Hints And Answer for Monday, August 28 Word Puzzle

English-language puzzle game Wordle has grown into a globe-spanning phenomenon with millions of players.

New York-based creator Josh Wardle initially dreamed up what would go on to become the smash-hit game as something for him and his partner to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Wordle first launched to the general public in October 2021, there were only dozens of regular players, but it quickly gained popularity and went on to have a player base of millions by January 2022. The sudden surge in popularity led The New York Times to acquire the puzzle game for an undisclosed seven-figure sum that month. It remains free to play via the publication's website.

Wordle's incredible rise can possibly be explained by its gameplay loop as well as its simplicity.

Stock image. Today's Wordle puzzle could stump some players. Getty

The rules of the game are simple, players must try and solve a five-letter word in six attempts or fewer. If a letter is correct and in the right place, the tile turns green, meanwhile if it's in the word, but in the wrong place it turns yellow. However, if the letter is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, gave some advice to Wordle players during a previous interview with Newsweek.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," he said. "Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's Wordle can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down with care if you want to utilize Newsweek's hints and clues.

Wordle #800 Tips and Clues for Monday, August 28, 2023

Players can attempt to solve today's Wordle with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer has no repeated letters.

Hint #2: Today's answer is a verb.

Hint #3: Most people will do this activity every day.

Hint #4: You may think of novelists when hearing this word.

Hint #5: Today's answer contains two vowels.

Wordle #800 Answer for Monday, August 28, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "write," which Merriam-Webster defines as "to form (characters, symbols, etc.) on a surface with an instrument (such as a pen)."

Wordle will reset at 7 p.m. ET, although while you wait for the next game you could try the geography guessing game Worldle or other puzzles.