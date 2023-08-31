'Wordle' #803, Clues, Hints and Answer for Thursday, August 31 Puzzle

The first coronavirus lockdown was a miserable time for most of us but for Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, it began a process that would transform his life. Wardle used the time to create Wordle, initially intended as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy," though it was later released to the public in October 2021.

Wordle is very simple to play, doubtless helping explain how the game became a viral sensation so quickly. Each day the player is tasked with figuring out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or fewer. After each guess the letters change color, letting you know how close to the answer you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word and in the correct location. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, while gray tells you it isn't included in the word at all.

In a January 2022 interview with Newsweek Wardle provided some tips for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters. If you get those, then you theoretically have the information you need, but you don't want to get too hung up on that.

The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Thursday's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Even when you have most of the letters, it's still worth using a couple of tries to just narrow down the options further. It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

Later that same month Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum, though the game remains free to play.

Claire Childs, who lectures in English at the University of York in the U.K., told Newsweek what she thinks makes Wordle so popular.

She said: "What contributes to Wordle's success is its simplicity—the rules are straightforward, and it takes relatively little time to do. The fact that there is a new puzzle every day adds to the novelty. Just as we like to discuss TV, films or music with friends/family and on social media, we now enjoy sharing how well (or badly) we did on Wordle that day."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #803, Tips for Thursday, August 31

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: The answer is a noun.

Hint #4: The final letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #803, Answer for Thursday, August 31

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "bride."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, this may not be the toughest Wordle puzzle we've yet faced but it was still a fun challenge. Did you get it? If so congratulations, but please don't worry if you struggled. One of the best things about Wordle is trying to improve your score over time, and another puzzle will be released on Friday. As ever, Newsweek will be back with a fresh round of hints and tips to help you on your way.

What Does 'Bride' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines bride as "a woman just married or about to be married."

For example: "The bride looked radiant as she made her way down the aisle."