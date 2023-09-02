"Wordle" #805, Answer, Hints and Tips for Saturday, September 2 Puzzle

For such a successful game, Wordle has remarkably humble origins, being invented during the coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

In October 2021, Wardle released Wordle to the general public, and the game swiftly became a sensation across the English-speaking world with some players taking to social media each day to share their results and discuss strategies. Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times in January 2022 for a low seven-figure sum, though it has remained free for users to play.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics who teaches at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some tips for Wordle players.

He commented: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting letter chosen. Starting off with letters that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle. GETTY/Brandon Bell

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #805, Clues for Saturday, September 2

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are two pairs of repeated letters.

Hint #2: Some say these are similar to ogres.

Hint #3: You can eat it!

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: Can make you cry.

'Wordle' #805, Answer for Saturday, September 2

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "onion."

Did you get it? The pair of double letters made Saturday's Wordle puzzle an unusual one and may have been either a help or a hindrance depending on your starting words. If you figured it out, congratulations, but please don't worry if not. This was a very tricky Wordle puzzle, and one of the best things about the game is seeing if you can get better over time. Newsweek will of course be back on Sunday with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Onion' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines onion as "a widely cultivated Asian herb (Allium cepa) of the lily family with pungent edible bulbs."

For example: "If you go shopping this afternoon, can you please grab me an onion?"