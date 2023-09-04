'Wordle' Today #807 Clues, Tips and Answer for Monday, September 4 Game

Today's Wordle may have left some players scratching their heads, so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints to point them in the right direction. And for fans who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of the article.

The puzzle refreshes each day, with a new mystery five-letter word that needs to be identified in six tries or fewer.

Wordle attempts to help users identify the correct word by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

A player successfully cracks a "Wordle" game on their cell phone. Today's "Wordle" may have left some players scratching their heads, so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Origins of 'Wordle'

Game inventor Josh Wardle, a software engineer, created the puzzle to play with his partner. He had first started working on Wordle back in 2013, but returned to his creation during the pandemic and perfected it, naming the game with a riff on his own surname.

Wardle made the game public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon—gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players. He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

The Briton sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and the puzzle moved over to the publication in February. The word game has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games, like the music-based Heardle and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #807, Hints for Monday, September 4

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players baffled by today's Wordle.

Each hint is more revealing than the last, so players should stop reading at the point they feel confident they may have guessed the right answer.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle has just one vowel.

Hint #2: The word is an adjective.

Hint #3: Today's word starts with the letter G.

Hint #4: The word ends with the letter Y.

Hint #5: The word has a double letter.

'Wordle' #807 Answer for Monday, September 4

The answer to today's Wordle is "giddy."

Merriam-Webster defines giddy as "dizzy… lightheartedly silly… [or] joyfully elated."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.