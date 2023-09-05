Today's 'Wordle' #808 Hints, Clues and Answer for Tuesday, September 5 Game

Some players may have been stumped by today's Wordle, so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints to point them in the right direction. And for fans of the puzzle who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of the article.

The game, which is globally popular, asks users to solve the puzzle by guessing a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

The puzzle refreshes each day, with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch. Wordle tries to help users find the correct word by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Some players may be stumped by today's puzzle so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints to point them in the right direction. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Origins of Wordle

Game inventor Josh Wardle, a software engineer living in the U.S., created the puzzle to play with his girlfriend. He had first started working on it back in 2013, but returned to it during the pandemic and perfected it, naming the game with a riff on his own surname.

Wardle made the game public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon—gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players. He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

The Welshman sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and the puzzle moved over to the publication in February. It has become so popular that it's inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle and the math-based Nerdle.

Wordle #808, Hints for Tuesday, September 5

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players baffled by today's Wordle.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle has just one vowel.

Hint #2: No letters repeat in this word.

Hint #3: Today's answer can be a noun or a verb.

Hint #4: The word ends with the letter H.

Hint #5: The word starts with the letter B.

Wordle #808 Answer for Tuesday, September 5

The answer to today's Wordle is "birch."

Merriam-Webster defines the word as meaning "any of a genus (Betula of the family Betulaceae...) of monoecious deciduous trees or shrubs having simple petioled leaves and typically a layered membranous outer bark that peels readily."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But for fans who need something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at similar word-based puzzles such as Typochondria and Spellspire.