Wordle #813 Hints, Tips and Answer for Sunday, September 10 Game

Wordle has become a global sensation with millions of daily players after New York-based creator Josh Wardle made the game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

When Wordle first launched to the public in October 2021 it only had a few dozen regular players, but fast forward a few months and the English language puzzle game attracted millions of regular players.

In January 2022, Wardle sold the game to the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum—although it remains free to play via the company's website.

A reason for Wordle's success can be attributed to its simple gameplay loop where a color-coded system assists players in solving the answer.

A person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington D.C. on January 11, 2022. Today's brainteaser could prove a challenge, even for experienced players. Getty

Players are tasked with solving the five-letter word within six attempts by selecting letters from the alphabet.

If their selected letter turns green it means that it is right and in the correct place, a yellow square indicates while the letter is correct, it is in the wrong place.

But if the tile turns gray then that indicates to the player that the letter is not in the word at all and they need to try another.

Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K. previously told Newsweek that Wordle's popularity reflects a longstanding human interest in language.

He added: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously.

"But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to solve it for yourself.

Wordle #813, Clues for Sunday, September 10

Newsweek has put together several clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in the answer.

Hint #2: There are three vowels in the Wordle solution today.

Hint #3: The answer is a verb and a noun.

Hint #4: You might think of famous sayings when hearing this word.

Hint #5: You should credit another person or thing when doing this.

Wordle #813, Answer for Sunday, September 10

The answer to today's Wordle is "quote."

Did you solve it? It's a fairly common word, but many people might not use it every day. If you did get the answer, then congratulations, but don't be put off if not as one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time.

Newsweek will be back tomorrow with more hints and tips to help you work out the next Wordle puzzle.

What Does 'Quote' Mean?

Merriam-Webster defines "quote" as "to speak or write a passage from another usually with credit acknowledgment."

An example sentence is: "He began his speech with a quote from Shakespeare.