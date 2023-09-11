U.S.

'Wordle' #814, Clues, Hints and Answer for Monday, September 11 Puzzle

If you're aiming to keep your Wordle streak going all year, today's puzzle could be the one that risks it.

But worry not, even the game's creator Josh Wardle struggles to find the answer sometimes.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning," he told Newsweek in a 2022 interview. "She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

After Wardle released it to the public in October 2021, Wordle quickly became an online sensation. With millions of regular users, The New York Times then snapped up the rights to the puzzle in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

This photo shows a person playing Wordle
This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The premise is pretty simple: one five-letter word per day and six attempts to guess it. If a letter is in the right place, a tile will go green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

Wordle aficionados aim is to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., advised Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

Note: The answer for today's Wordle can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down Newsweek's tips and clues with caution to avoid revealing it if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #814 Tips and Clues for Monday, September 11

Players can attempt to solve today's Wordle with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle is an adjective.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle has no repeated letters.

Hint #3: The first and fourth letters of today's word are vowels.

Hint #4: Synonyms for the word include "elderly" and "aged."

Hint #5: The word can be used to describe some family members.

Wordle #814 Answer for Monday, September 11

The answer to today's Wordle is "older."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC