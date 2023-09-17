'Wordle' #820 Answer, Hints and Tips for Sunday, September 17 Game

Wordle has become a globe-spanning, smash-hit game since New York-based creator Josh Wardle invented it as something "for me and my partner to enjoy."

When Wordle first launched in October 2021 it had only a few dozen players, but by January the following year it expanded to a player base of millions, leading The New York Times to step in and buy it for a low seven-figure sum.

Part of Wordle's sudden rise in popularity worldwide could be explained by its simple gameplay loop.

Players are tasked with solving a five-letter word in six attempts or fewer by using hints from a color-coded system to help them work out the answer.

A green tile indicates that the letter is in the word and in the right place, while yellow means that it is in the word but is in the wrong place. A gray tile tells the player that the letter is not in the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K. previously told Newsweek that social media was key to Wordle's sudden rise in popularity.

Aslan said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online."

Aslan added: "I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social-media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

Wordle #820, Clues for Sunday, September 17

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters in the answer.

Hint #3: It involves sounds and a succession of tones.

Hint #4: A number of instruments and vocals can be expressed through this.

Hint #5: People who go to a concert typically go to listen to this.

Wordle #820, Answer for Sunday, September 17

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "music."

A relatively common word that many people listen to each day and one that might not have been the most difficult to solve.

Did you solve it? If so, congratulations, but don't worry if you didn't work it out as a new Wordle puzzle will be released each day and Newsweek will return with more rounds of hints and tips to help you solve the answer.

What Does 'Music' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "music" as a "vocal, instrumental, or mechanical sounds having rhythm, melody, or harmony."