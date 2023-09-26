'Wordle' Today #829 Answer, Hints and Clues for Tuesday, September 26 Game

Some players may be struggling with today's Wordle, so Newsweek has collated five hints to help point them in the right direction. And for fans who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of this article.

The game asks users to solve the puzzle by guessing a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer.

The puzzle refreshes each day, with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch. Wordle tries to help users stumble across the correct answer by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

A player tries to crack a "Wordle" game on their cell phone phone in Washington, D.C., in January, 2022. Newsweek has collated five hints to help you if you're struggling with today's puzzle. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Origins of 'Wordle'

Game inventor Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer living in the U.S., created the puzzle to play with his partner. He had first started working on Wordle back in 2013, but returned to it during the pandemic and perfected it, naming the game with a riff on his own surname.

Wardle made Wordle public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon—gaining more than 45 million users. He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

Wardle sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and the puzzle moved over to the publication in February. The word game has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle, and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #829, 5 Hints for Tuesday, September 26

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players baffled by today's Wordle.

Each hint is more revealing than the last, so players should stop reading at the point they feel confident they may have guessed the right answer.

Hint #1: There is a repeating letter in this word.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle has two vowels

Hint #3: The word starts with the letter L.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle is an adjective.

Hint #5: One of the vowels is A.

'Wordle' #829 Answer for Tuesday, September 26

The answer to today's Wordle is "LOYAL."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But for fans who need something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at similar word-based puzzles such as Typochondria and Spellspire.