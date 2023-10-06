Gaming

'Wordle' Today #839 Answer, Clues and Tips for Friday, October 6 Game

By
Wordle, the five-letter word-guessing game, maintains its immense popularity, drawing countless players from around the world. Initially introduced to the public in 2021, this straightforward word puzzle swiftly became a sensation across English-speaking countries.

The brainchild of Josh Wardle, a British software engineer, the game achieved such popularity that it was acquired by the New York Times in January 2022 for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Wordle boasts simplicity at its core. The sole objective is to guess the daily five-letter word in as few attempts as possible. The game presents a new word every 24 hours, granting players six chances to accurately guess it.

When a letter is correctly placed, it transforms into a green tile. If a letter is part of the correct answer but occupies an incorrect position, it turns yellow. If a letter is not present in the word at all, the corresponding tile goes gray.

A person plays "Wordle" on a cell phone in Washington, D.C., on January 11, 2022. The objective of the game is to guess the daily five-letter word in as few attempts as possible. GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language at the University of York in the U.K., argued that the popularity of Wordle reflects the inherent human fascination with language.

He said: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

A word of warning—the answer to today's Wordle puzzle is at bottom of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to figure out the answer on your own.

'Wordle' #839 Tips and Hints for Friday, October 6

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players that may be baffled by today's Wordle:

Hint #1: The Wordle answer ends with a vowel.

Hint #2: There are no repeating letters in today's answer.

Hint #3: Today's Wordle is commonly used as a verb.

Hint #4: It can also function as a noun.

Hint #5: The word rhymes with "rhyme!"

'Wordle' #839 Answer for Friday, October 6

Today's Wordle answer is CHIME.

The Merriam Webster dictionary defines "chime" as "to make a musical and especially a harmonious sound".

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
