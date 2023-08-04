'Wordle' #776 Hints, Clues and Answer for Friday, August 4 Challenge

A good first word choice when attempting to solve the daily Wordle puzzle can often be the difference between success and failure.

While some players brag about how quickly they are able to guess the challenging brainteaser, now and again the game can stump even the best.

If you have been struggling today, Newsweek is her to give a helping hand.

After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some tips on how to solve today's puzzle. Getty

The word-based puzzle was developed by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle during the coronavirus lockdown as he wanted a simple game for him and his partner to enjoy.

The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously spoke to Newsweek and said that one of the best tactics for success is choosing a good starting word.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t), and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice," Aslan said.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking of," he said. "For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

'Wordle' #776 Tips for Friday, August 4

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Friday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "shock" as a starting word as it will reveal a green tile and a yellow tile, while eliminating one the vowels not in the word.

Hint #4: Today's answer can be a verb or noun.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's Wordle answer. As a verb, one of the definitions is: to lay out a plan for.

'Wordle' #776, Answer for Friday, August 4

The answer to today's puzzle is "chart."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.