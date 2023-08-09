'Wordle' Today #781 Tips, Answer and Clues for Wednesday, August 9 Puzzle

A good first guess when tackling the daily Wordle puzzle can often be the difference between success and failure.

For those days where things don't seem to be clicking, Newsweek is here with the latest guide to get you over the hump.

While some players brag about how quickly they are able to guess the challenging brainteaser, now and again the game can stump even the best.

After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Check out Newsweek's latest Wordle guide on how to conquer the puzzle. Getty

The game's creator, Josh Wardle, previously told Newsweek he was surprised to learn the game had first become extremely popular in New Zealand.

He said: "For obvious reasons, Wordle has mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first.

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. This means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

'Wordle' #781, Tips for Wednesday, August 9

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Wednesday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "leads" as a starting word as it will reveal a green tile at the start of the word and a yellow tile, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's answer contains the letter "v."

Hint #5: The Merriam Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as: "An affectionate or benevolent friend. It also defines it as: a person with whom one has sexual relations."

'Wordle' #781, Answer for Wednesday, August 9

The answer to today's puzzle is "lover."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.