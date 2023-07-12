'Wordle' Today #753 Answer, Clues and Tips for Wednesday, July 12 Game

Even the most experienced Wordle players can find themselves growing frustrated with a tough puzzle now and again. Don't worry though, if Wednesday's challenge is proving difficult, Newsweek is here with some advice on how to overcome today's brainteaser.

Wordle was released to the public in October 2021 and went from having just a few dozen active players to a sensation that attracted millions of regular users. The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The addictive game's premise is straightforward enough as players simply have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve Wednesday's "Wordle" puzzle. Getty

Many players swear they have the perfect strategy while others remain determined to freestyle their attempts to solve the puzzle.

Regardless of your preferred strategy, it can be beneficial to be flexible in your approach. For instance, trying to find the right vowels may prove less beneficial for a consonant-heavy word like "fuzzy."

Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., has previously spoken to Newsweek and given some advice for playing the addictive game.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful," he said.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice."

'Wordle' #753, Tips for Wednesday, July 12

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Wednesday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "twins" as a starting word as it will give you one yellow tile and green tile, including the needed vowel.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer begins with "w."

Hint 5#: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as: "To move in a circle or similar curve, especially with force or speed."

'Wordle' #753, Answer for Wednesday, July 12

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "whirl."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.