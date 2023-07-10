'Wordle' Today #751 Tips, Hints and Answer for Monday, July 10 Game

Are you struggling to solve Monday's Wordle puzzle? Well, don't worry because Newsweek is here with a helping hand.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Many players have strategies that they stand by but it can be important to be flexible in your approach to solving the addictive brainteaser.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some help if you're struggling to solve today's puzzle. Getty

The game's creator, New York-based developer Josh Wardle, spoke to Newsweek in 2022 and explained he often needs multiple tries to get the correct answer.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts," he said

He also spoke about his thinking behind creating the rules for the game.

"I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed," Wardle said.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment," he said.

If you find your usual strategies for solving Wordle aren't working, our help might be just what you need to ensure you overcome today's challenge.

'Wordle' #751, Tips for Monday, July 10

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Monday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "boils" as a starting word as it will give you two green tiles including the needed vowel.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer ends with "y."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: lack of good sense or normal prudence and foresight.

'Wordle' #751 Answer for Monday, July 10

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "folly."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.