'Wordle' Today #717 Tips, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, June 6

As satisfying as the addictive Wordle puzzle can be when you manage to solve the brainteaser on your own, some days it just seems impossible.

Not to worry though, as Newsweek is here to provide a helping hand to ensure you keep your streak alive.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Tuesday's brainteaser. Getty

Many of us have a strategy that we swear by but it can beneficial to be adaptable and consider new game plans.

For instance, trying to find the right vowels may prove less beneficial for a consonant-heavy word like "fuzzy." The game's creator, Josh Wardle, has his own strategy and likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice on playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

'Wordle' #717, Tips for Tuesday, June 6

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains two vowels

Hint #3: You may want to use "shock" as a starting word as it will reveal two green tiles including one of the needed vowels and a yellow tile.

Hint #4: The answer starts with a consonant blend, which is where two letters combine but they each make their own sound. For example, "SL","GL", "PR".

Hint #5: The Merriam Webster dictionary defines today's Wordle answer as: "To explore an area to obtain information."

'Wordle' #717, Answer for Tuesday, June 6

The answer for Tuesday's puzzle is "scout."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.