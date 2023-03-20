'Wordle' Today #639 Hints and Answer for Monday, March 20 Challenge

The Wordle answer for Monday, March 20 could stump the best puzzle players if your first guesses don't prove to be as helpful as you would like.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to provide a helping hand to ensure that streak is kept alive.

The game's success could, in part, be explained by its simplicity meaning almost anyone can pick up and play it regardless of their skill level.

Wordle requires players to solve the popular puzzle by guessing a five-letter word in six tries or fewer. If a letter goes green it indicates it is in the word and in the correct place, while a yellow tile means the letter is there but is in the wrong position. A gray tile indicates that the letter is not in the word at all.

Wordle's inventor, software engineer Josh Wardle, created the game to play with his partner. He first began working on the addictive puzzle in 2013 but only perfected it after the world went into lockdown during the 2020 pandemic.

Wardle previously spoke to Newsweek and explained how he decided on the game's rules and how he took steps to make it both challenging and addictive.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five-letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

''Wordle' #639 Tips for Monday, March 20

The word of the day for March 20 will be revealed at the end of this article.

Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: Wordle #639 has two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters in today's answer.

Hint #3: The answer starts with a consonant blend, which is where two letters combine but they each make their own sound. Such examples are "SL," "ST," "PL" and "GR."

Hint #4: Today's answer rhymes with the word "love."

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines today's answer as: a covering for the hand having separate sections for each of the fingers and the thumb and often extending part way up the arm.

Wordle #639 Answer for Monday, March 20

The answer for Monday's puzzle is "glove."

Hopefully, with the help of our guide, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.