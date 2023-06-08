'Wordle' #719, Clues, Answer and Hints for Thursday, June 8 Game

The Wordle puzzle answer for Thursday, June 8 could prove difficult if your first few guesses fail to get the ball rolling.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to provide a guide with tips and hints on how to solve the addictive brainteaser to keep that streak alive at least one more day.

The game's premise is relatively easy to understand, but what can often be a fun brainteaser can turn into a frustrating challenge.

Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer. Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022. Newsweek has written up the latest guide on how to solve today's Wordle puzzle. Getty

While everyone has their own techniques to solving the problem, some days the same sure-thing strategy you have stood by could result in you failing the addicting daily puzzle.

The game's own developer, Josh Wardle, likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

Whatever your game plan for the addictive puzzle, now and again we could all do with a hint. Check out below for some tips that can help you solve today's game.

Wordle shot to popularity in late 2021. In October of that year, the game only had 90 users but in three months it had amassed over 300,000 daily users.

It has been reported to have peaked at around 45 million unique users a month.

'Wordle' #719, Tips for Thursday, June 8

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "mater" as a starting word as it will reveal two yellow tiles and eliminate two vowels that are not in the word.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer ends with the letter "b."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as being "a small fragment, especially of something backed, such as bread."

'Wordle' #719, Answer for Thursday, June 8

The answer for Thursday's puzzle is "crumb."

Hopefully you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.