'Wordle' Today #816 Answer, Hints and Tips for Wednesday, September 13 Game

Created and released by Josh Wardle in 2021, Wordle became a huge hit across the English speaking world, and was bought by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum due to its popularity.

Wordle has remained popular—even though we are back to living our normal lives, many people still find the time to fit in the five minute quiz everyday.

Part of the game's widespread appeal is its simplicity: all you have to do guess the day's word in as few tries as possible. Each day Wordle refreshes, generating a new five-letter word. Players have just six attempts to guess it correctly. If a letter is in the right place, a tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, but still makes up part of the word, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray. All you have to do is keep trying until you've figured out what the word is.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle, which is a spin off his name, is a five letter word guessing game. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Wardle told Newsweek when the game was first becoming popular across the world: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters. If you get those, then you theoretically have the information you need, but you don't want to get too hung up on that.

"Even when you have most of the letters, it's still worth using a couple of tries to just narrow down the options further. It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

Be careful—if you don't want to know the answer to today's Wordle puzzle, scroll carefully.

'Wordle' #816, Clues for Wednesday, September 13

Struggling to get today's word? Newsweek has put together a few tips that might help you along the way:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer begins with "C."

Today's word has two vowels in it.

There are no repeating letters today.

This word can be used as an adjective, a verb and an adverb.

'Wordle' #816, Answer for Wednesday, September 13

The correct answer for today's puzzle is CLEAR.

This word can have multiple meanings, according to the Cambridge dictionary, such as:

1. Easy to understand, hear, read, or see

2. Pure or easy to see through, with no marks or areas that are less transparent

3. To jump or go over something without touching it.