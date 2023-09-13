Gaming

'Wordle' Today #816 Answer, Hints and Tips for Wednesday, September 13 Game

By
Gaming Wordle Josh Wardle Hints

Created and released by Josh Wardle in 2021, Wordle became a huge hit across the English speaking world, and was bought by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum due to its popularity.

Wordle has remained popular—even though we are back to living our normal lives, many people still find the time to fit in the five minute quiz everyday.

Part of the game's widespread appeal is its simplicity: all you have to do guess the day's word in as few tries as possible. Each day Wordle refreshes, generating a new five-letter word. Players have just six attempts to guess it correctly. If a letter is in the right place, a tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, but still makes up part of the word, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray. All you have to do is keep trying until you've figured out what the word is.

Wordle
A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle, which is a spin off his name, is a five letter word guessing game. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Wardle told Newsweek when the game was first becoming popular across the world: "One thing I will say is that a lot of people tend to think that the game is just about finding those green and gold letters. If you get those, then you theoretically have the information you need, but you don't want to get too hung up on that.

"Even when you have most of the letters, it's still worth using a couple of tries to just narrow down the options further. It's often just as important to learn what letters aren't in a word. That information can actually be more powerful in a lot of ways, and you don't necessarily realize it at first."

Be careful—if you don't want to know the answer to today's Wordle puzzle, scroll carefully.

'Wordle' #816, Clues for Wednesday, September 13

Struggling to get today's word? Newsweek has put together a few tips that might help you along the way:

  • Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer begins with "C."
  • Hint #2: Today's word has two vowels in it.
  • Hint #3: There are no repeating letters today.
  • Hint #4: This word can be used as an adjective, a verb and an adverb.

'Wordle' #816, Answer for Wednesday, September 13

The correct answer for today's puzzle is CLEAR.

This word can have multiple meanings, according to the Cambridge dictionary, such as:

1. Easy to understand, hear, read, or see

2. Pure or easy to see through, with no marks or areas that are less transparent

3. To jump or go over something without touching it.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC