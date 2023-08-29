'Wordle' #801, Clues, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, August 29 Puzzle

If you've maintained your Wordle streak all year, today's tricky brainteaser may be the one to stump you.

The game's creator Josh Wardle knows the feeling: even he struggles to find the answer sometimes.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning," he told Newsweek in a 2022 interview. "She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

This photo shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a cell phone in Washington, D.C., on January 11, 2022. If you've maintained your "Wordle" streak all year, today's tricky brainteaser may be the one to stump you. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

"Wordle" quickly became an online sensation after Wardle released it to the public in October 2021, attracting millions of regular users. The New York Times then snapped up the rights to the puzzle in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

The premise is simple: one five-letter word per day and just six attempts to guess it. If a letter is in the right place, a tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

The aim is to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice to Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

"One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen," he said. "Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

Note: The answer for today's Wordle can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down Newsweek's tips and clues with caution to avoid revealing it if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #801 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Players can attempt to solve today's Wordle with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle is a noun and a verb.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle has no repeated letters.

Hint #3: The second and fourth letters of today's word are vowels.

Hint #4: Synonyms for the word include "prank" and "escapade."

Hint #5: The word features in the title of a 1957 film starring Rory Calhoun, Mary Costa and James Gregory.

Wordle #801 Answer for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "caper," which Merriam-Webster defines as "an illegal or questionable act or escapade" and "an amusing movie or story about such an act or escapade."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.