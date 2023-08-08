Today's 'Wordle' #780 Answer, Hints and Clues for Tuesday, August 8 Game

Even the best Wordle players could use a handy tip for the days where the daily challenge is a little tougher than expected.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here with the latest guide to help you overcome the addictive puzzle game.

The game was first invented by New York software developer Josh Wardle during the coronavirus lockdown.

Wardle released his game to the public in October 2021 after which it quickly became a global sensation with a loyal following across the English speaking world. Due to this success, in January 2022, Wardle sold it to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure fee, though it remains free to play.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve today's puzzle. Getty

The premise is simple: one five-letter word per day and just six attempts to guess it. The aim being to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible.

The color of the tiles changes to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

Wardle previously told Newsweek he was surprised to learn the game had first become extremely popular in New Zealand initially.

He said: "For obvious reasons, Wordle has mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first.

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. This means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

'Wordle' #780, Tips for Tuesday, August 8

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "bland" as a starting word as it will reveal one green tile at the start of the word and one yellow tile.

Hint #4: Today's answer contains the letter "y."

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: "someone who is habitually cruel, insulting, or threatening to weaker, smaller, or in some way vulnerable [people]."

'Wordle' #780, Answer for Tuesday, August 8

The answer to today's puzzle is "bully."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.