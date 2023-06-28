News

'Wordle' Today #739 Answer, Clues and Hints for Wednesday, June 28 Puzzle

A good start to a Wordle puzzle can often be the difference between success and failure so Newsweek is here with a helping hand to put you on the right course if you are struggling.

After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores.

In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed sum, though the game remains free to play.

The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

This photo shows "Wordle" on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some help if you are struggling to solve Wednesday's puzzle. Getty

Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Many players swear they have the perfect strategy, while others remain determined to freestyle their attempts to solve the puzzle.

If you find your usual strategies for solving Wordle aren't working, our tips might be just what you need to ensure you overcome today's challenge.

'Wordle' #739, Tips for Wednesday, June 28

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully. Here are some clues that might help you along the way to working it out on your own.

Hint #1: There is one repeated letter in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: It contains one vowel.

Hint #3: You may want to use "water" as a starting word as it will give you three yellow tiles, including the needed vowel.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer ends in the repeated letter.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's answer. One is: A system of body parts or organs that act together to perform some function. Another definition states the word can be used to describe an area, either large or small, such as an indefinite stretch of land or a defined area of land.

'Wordle' #739, Answer for Wednesday, June 28

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "tract."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC