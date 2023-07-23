U.S.

'Wordle' #764, Clues, Hints and Answer for Sunday, July 23 Puzzle

By
U.S. Wordle Games New York Times

Popular brainteaser Wordle can sometimes stump the most devoted of players.

Josh Wardle came up with it in an effort to entertain his partner during coronavirus lockdowns. After releasing it to the public in October 2021, it soon went from having just a few dozen active players to a sensation that attracted millions of regular users. The New York Times acquired it in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

But he has spoken of struggling with it.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts," he said in an interview with Newsweek last year.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle"
A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. The puzzle has become a favorite around the world. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The premise is simple: one five-letter word per day and just six attempts to guess it.

The color of the tiles changes to show how close your guess was to the word of the day. If a letter is in the right place, the tile turns green. If it is in the wrong place, it turns yellow. If it is not in the word at all, the tile goes gray.

The aim is to guess the day's word in as few tries as possible.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek that one of the best tactics is choosing a good starting word.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t), and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice," Aslan said.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking of. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

Aslan has also suggested that it can be more useful to get the incorrect gray letters than the ones that are in the word of the day because it allows you to eliminate possibilities.

Note: The answer for Wordle #764 can be found at the bottom of this page, so scroll down to Newsweek's tips and hints below with caution to avoid spoilers.

'Wordle' #764 Tips and Clues for Sunday, July 23, 2023

Players can attempt to solve Wordle #764 with the following five hints:

Hint #1: Today's Wordle is a noun and verb.

Hint #2: The third and fifth letters are vowels.

Hint #3: Today's word has no repeated letters.

Hint #4: Merriam-Webster definitions of the word include "to strike or hit vigorously."

Hint #5: Synonyms or similar words to today's word include "behemoth."

'Wordle' #764 Answer for Sunday, July 23, 2023

The answer to today's Wordle is "whale."

Wordle resets daily at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). While you wait for the next game, you could give the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles a try.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC