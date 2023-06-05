Gaming

'Wordle' Today #716 Tips, Hints and Answer for Monday, June 5

Today's Wordle has proved tricky for some players, so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints to point them in the right direction. And for fans who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of the article.

The game asks users to guess a mystery five-letter word in six tries or fewer. It refreshes each day, with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch. Wordle tries to help users identify across the correct word by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, or yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

Wordle game on phone
A player tries to work out the answer to a "Wordle" game in New York City in January 2022. Todays "Wordle" is quite tricky but Newsweek has some help if you're struggling. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Origins of 'Wordle'

Game inventor Josh Wardle, a software engineer, created the puzzle to play with his partner. He first started working on Wordle back in 2013, but returned to it during the pandemic, perfected the game, and named it with a riff on his surname.

Wardle made the game public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon, gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players. He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

Wardle sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022 and the puzzle moved over to the publication in February. Wordle has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #716, Hints for Monday, June 5

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players stuck on today's Wordle.

Each hint is more revealing than the last, so players should stop reading at the point they feel confident they may have guessed the right answer.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle has three vowels.

Hint #2: There is a double letter in today's word.

Hint #3: The word starts with the letter E.

Hint #4: This Wordle is a French loan-word.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines the word as meaning "a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction" or, to put it more succinctly: "Boredom."

'Wordle' #716 Answer for Monday, June 5

The answer to today's Wordle is "ENNUI."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But fans who want something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at similar word-based puzzles like Typochondria and Spellspire.

