'Wordle' Today #787 Tips, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, August 15 Puzzle

There is no shame in it, even the best Wordle players could do with the odd hint or tip when a difficult challenge comes along andNewsweek is here to help.

The game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

After becoming a viral sensation in October 2021 the game was sold to the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some tips on how to solve today's puzzle. Getty

Some players claim to have the perfect strategy, while others remain determined to freestyle their attempts to come up with the answer.

Speaking to Newsweek in early 2022, the game's creator, Josh Wardle, explained how he decided on the rules and how these play a role in the game's popularity.

"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," he said. "That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

'Wordle' #787, Tips for Tuesday, August 15

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Tuesday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "drink" as a starting word as it will give you three yellow tiles including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: The letter "x" is used in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #5: Today's answer can be a noun or a verb.

'Wordle' #787, Answer for Tuesday, August 15

The answer to today's puzzle is "index."

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: "a list (as of bibliographical information or citations to a body of literature) arranged usually in alphabetical order of some specified datum—such as author, subject or keyword."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out that tricky word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait, you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.