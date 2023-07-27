'Wordle' #768 Answer, Tips and Clues for Thursday, July 27 Puzzle

A good start to a Wordle puzzle is often the difference between success and failure when tackling the brainteaser.

If you have struggled with Thursday's challenge so far, you can look to Newsweek to give you a helping hand with the latest guide.

After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores.

The word-based puzzle was developed by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle during the coronavirus lockdown as he wanted a simple game for him and his partner to enjoy.

In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed sum, though the game remains free to play.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has the latest guide on how to solve the puzzle. Getty

The game's premise is relatively simple as players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

While everyone has their own techniques for solving the problem, some days the same sure-thing strategy you have stood by could result in you failing to crack the addictive daily game.

For a helping hand today check out Newsweek's tips below to ensure you keep your streak alive.

'Wordle' #768, Tips for Thursday, July 27

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains two different vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "shock" as a starting word as it will give you two yellow tiles and one green tile, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's answer ends in a vowel.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines today's answer as: "popular dance music characterized by hypnotic rhythm, repetitive lyrics and electronically produced sounds."

'Wordle' #768, Answer for Thursday, July 27

The answer to today's puzzle is "disco."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

If you can't wait you can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Quordle or Typochondria.