'Wordle' #755, Hints, Clues and Answer for Friday, July 14 Challenge

While many of us are confident in our Wordle-solving abilities, every now and again the addictive brainteaser offers up a real challenge.

Fear not, Newsweek is here with some tips and tricks to help you solve today's puzzle if you are struggling so far.

The popular game's premise is simple enough; players have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses. Green tiles show letters that are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

Some players claim to have the perfect strategy while others remain determined to freestyle their attempts to solve the puzzle.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some help on how to solve Friday's puzzle. Getty

For example, some players start by entering vowel-heavy words in a bid to get off to a good start. This may prove less beneficial if the answer turns out to be a consonant-heavy word.

The game's creator, British software engineer Josh Wardle, has his own strategy and likes to spend his first few tries eliminating as much of the alphabet as he can.

If you find your usual strategies for solving the puzzle aren't working, our tips might be just what you need to ensure you overcome Friday's challenge.

'Wordle' #755, Tips for Friday, July 14

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that might help you along the way.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Friday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You may want to use "clone" as a starting word as it will give you one yellow tile and a green tile, including one of the needed vowels.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer starts with "f."

Hint #5: The Meriam-Webster dictionary provides multiple definitions for today's Wordle answer. These include "a person of great wickedness or maliciousness." It also defines it as "a person extremely devoted to a pursuit or study, a fanatic."

'Wordle' #755, Answer for Friday, July 14

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "fiend."

Hopefully, you were able to figure out the word within the six tries permitted. The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Don't fret though if you can't wait. You can always try to crack some alternative word puzzles instead, such as Typochondria or Spellspire.